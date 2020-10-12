Polish punk, reggae icon Pawel Rozwadowski dies aged 58

(PAP) mp/jd/ October 12, 2020
Jakub Kamiński/PAP

Pawel 'Kelner' Rozwadowski, a renowned Polish musician, writer and co-founder of the reggae band Izrael and punk rock band Deuter died on Sunday at the age of 58 after long illness.

The musician was one of the leading figures of Polish punk rock and reggae.

The information was published by the Izrael band on its Facebook profile. "Yes, it's true... Pawel is no longer with us. Helplessness and emptiness in our heads have stolen all the words," the group wrote.

